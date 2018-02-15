A former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has highlighted the reason for the decline in the practice of democratic system of government in Nigeria.





Abati stated that electing presidents, governors to be leaders of political parties is to be blamed.





The former presidential spokesman on his Facebook page further urged Nigerian leaders to take a cue from Jacob Zuma’s resignation in order to restore democracy.





He wrote, ” Lessons from Zuma’s resignation.We kill democracy by making Presidents,Governors, leaders of d parties.





“Party leadership must be above elected officials.





” All serious political parties must amend their constitutions to correct this political anomaly.





Jacob Zuma had on Wednesday night resigned with immediate effect following an increasing pressure from the ruling party, All National Congress, ANC.