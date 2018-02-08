Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central, on Thursday disclosed why the National Assembly changed the order of the 2019 general election.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmaker said the order of the 2019 general election was changed to allow all political parties a level playing ground.





In a post on his Facebook page, the lawmaker explained that the change in the electoral timetable would help prevent “mass trial, mass conviction, mass acquittal and mass burial of candidates.”





Shehu wrote: “We changed the sequence of elections so as to give all political parties a level playing ground during elections.





“The new sequence will arraign each candidate, alone in the dock before “Justice Electorate”. The new sequence will prevent mass trial,mass conviction,mass acquittal and mass burial of candidates or politicians.”





The National Assembly had recently amended the Electoral Act to change the order of 2019 general elections’ time table.