Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has explained why he did not go to neighboruing Nasarawa State to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.
Buhari was in Nasarawa on a working visit where he commissioned a couple of projects.
However, many critics were wondering why Ortom failed to welcome the president, who doubles as his party leader at the event but rather sent his deputy, Benson Abounu to represent him.
Ortom in a swift reaction said he could not leave his people who were being killed by the marauding herdsmen to welcome the president, hence his reason to send his deputy to represent him.
He said, “I was invited by my colleague from Nasarawa state over the visit of the President. As a mark of honour and respect for his office and that of the president, I have sent my deputy to represent me because I cannot leave the state when my people are being killed.”
