Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has advised president Muhammadu Buhari to emulate governors Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike.





Omokri stated this in reaction to the governors’ visit to Benue state.





He urged Buhari to learn the art of statesmanship from the governors and pay Benue victims a visit.





On his Twitter page, he wrote, “I commend Governors @GovAyoFayose and Nyesom Wike for showing leadership by visiting the Government and people of Benue to condole with them in their time of need.





” I urge President Buhari to find time to go learn the art of statesmanship from either Wike or Fayose to his shame!”