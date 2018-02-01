Isa Dansalla, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who recently decamped to the Peoples Democratic, PDP, in Kaduna State, has highlighted reasons former Vice President deserves to be PDP’s presidential flag bearer.

Dansalla said the former Vice President possess the requisite qualities needed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari as well as restore Nigeria to its past glory.





Speaking on Thursday in Kaduna, Dansalla said the Waziri of Adamawa remains the only man who singled handedly fought injustice during the third term bid of Chief Olusegun Obasonjo.





He said, “The man Atiku is a partisan politician who has demonstrated maturity and patience in keeping the country United.





“He respect the rule of law which will in turned bring about fairness and justice to all citizens.





“He believes in God’s willingness upon his life, that is why he has always accept any outcome of elections he participated with good faith since the time of late Yar’adua and MKO Abiola.





“He is the highest employer of labour and have the technical know how to moving the economy of Nigeria forward.





“Despite all efforts to tarnished his good image, Atiku remain unindicted as all the allegations against him have been proven to be baseless.





“As a founding member of our great party, PDP, he deserves to lead us and the entire nation to the promise land.





“A leader with such characteristics is what Nigerian need at this moment. It takes people like Atiku to fix the problems we are faced with under this current administration.”