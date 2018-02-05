Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has disclosed the details of a conversation he had with superstar Nigerian musician, Wizkid.





He made the revelation in his keynote address at the Georgetown University African Business Conference in Washington DC, United States on Saturday.





Saraki said that the artiste, who is widely regarded as Nigeria’s biggest music export, told him how he (Wizkid) sold out 40,000 tickets for a concert in Gabon, a Francophone country.





The former Kwara state governor said “Wizkid told me that he was astonished that Gabonese fans could fill the venue of his concert despite not understanding a word of his lyrics.





“Our Entertainment industry, which has grown tremendously over the last 20 years – provides us with value addition and a comparative advantage – as our artists have risen from local champions to global recognition.”