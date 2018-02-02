Tunde Bakare, the Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, has said he would have “clamped down” on Fulani herdsmen, if he was the President of Nigeria.

Bakare made the remark while lamenting the spate of killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in some states of the federation.





Featuring on Channels television, Bakare said the country is in a state of war considering the attacks that have sent many to their early graves.





The former Vice-Presidential Candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) also condemned the use of the word cattle colonies.





He said, “I can understand if you say let us create ranches because this would boost our economy, but the word colony used is so unfortunate and absolutely insensitive. Who are you colonising?





“I will clamp them down in so many ways. Are there no forests in Sambisa forest where you can have ranches?





Bakare, however, noted that the solution to the challenges facing the country is restructuring.





“Let us restructure, the irrational cycle of four-four years is causing this country to bleed and we will bleed to death. Money that should be used for the development of this country (is being wasted) on things that really don’t count.





“Recycle the same people over and over again and every four years, we go to the poll. We are putting the cart before the horse. We will not go forward,” he said.