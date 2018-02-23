The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani on Friday waded into the attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.





The Kaduna lawmaker observed that the attack has shown that Boko Haram insurgents are yet to be completely defeated by security forces.





He wrote on Twitter, “In Dapchi there were two revelations; the abducted girls were not completely rescued and the insurgents were not completely defeated.”





Recall that about 94 girls from the school were reported missing after Boko Haram terrorists invaded the school on Monday February 19, 2018.





Few days later, the Nigerian military came up with a report that some of the missing schoolgirls have been rescued.





However, governor of the state, Ibrahim Geidam, yesterday dismissed the report, stating that none of the Dapchi schoolgirls have been rescued.