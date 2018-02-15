Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has come under heavy attack following Jacob Zuma’s resignation as President of South Africa.

Zuma’s resignation is exactly four months after he was honoured with a giant statue, and the highest chieftaincy title in Imo. He also had a street named after him by Gov Rochas Okorocha.





Recall that Okorocha despite several criticisms insisted that he owes no one an apology for erecting Zuma’s statue, saying it was erected to encourage business relationship between the state and South Africa.





However, some concerned Nigerians on social media have questioned Okorocha on what will become of Zuma’s statue erected in his state since Zuma has been thrown out of office.





Some have accused Okorocha of being as corrupt as Zuma while others urged him to take down the statue.





Here are some comments: