President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday promised that his administration would ensure the safe return of all those abducted by the Boko Haram sect, including the 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.Buhari made the promise at the Presidential Villa, Abuja while receiving three University of Maiduguri lecturers, one policewoman and nine other women rescued from the insurgents.In a series of messages he posted on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, the President said he assured his guests that nobody would be left behind in captivity.“I can’t fully express the joy I felt this afternoon, as I received our citizens recently released from Boko Haram captivity—fathers, mothers, sons, daughters. We will go to any length to ensure that no one is left behind in the hands of terrorists. Every Nigerian life matters,” he wrote.The President added, “There were the University of Maiduguri lecturers, abducted while on service to their fatherland, and also the women abducted from a funeral procession.“Today they are safely back home, and Nigeria rejoices with them and with their families.“They told me that they had given up all hopes of ever coming back alive. I assured them that we will never give up on any of our citizens.“I have asked the security agencies to ensure that every abducted person—including the Dapchi girls—is safely released.”