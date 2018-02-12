The Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, in Ondo State weekend directed its members to constitute themselves into vigilante groups in their respective zones in order to curb herdsmen attacks in the state.The group also agreed to resolve the factional crisis rocking the Gani Adams and Fredrick Fasehun factions in the state in order to form a coalition against the invasion of herdsmen in the state.Rising from a meeting held in Akure, the group expressed “worry over the incessant attacks by herdsmen in different parts of the state and asked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to enact a law that would protect farmers against the activities of herdsmen in the state.”The State Chairman and Secretary of the group, Victor Olayemi Egbeyemi and Olonimoyo Fesisogbo Pedro directed their members to meet with the community leaders, chiefs and security agencies in order to prevent breakdown of law and order.Egbeyemi said: “OPC members should get prepared whether there is war or not. The herdsmen kidnapped people in Ore, they attacked the wife of our member in Akure North, and people are fleeing their farms because of the activities of the herdsmen. Chief Olu Falae’s farm was burnt; we should rise up to defend our territories.“We should not wait until they start to kill our people before we plan to defend them. We want to reorganize ourselves to defend the interest of Yoruba people. Both Aare Adams and Dr Fasehun’s factions must work together in the interest of the people.”The meeting asked members to be ready to defend the territories of Yoruba against the invasion of herdsmen who have constituted themselves into terror organization in different parts of the country.Egbeyemi said: “It is high time the Adams and Fasehun factions come together in the state in the interest of the people as the issue before them is beyond the supremacy battle between the two groups.“Both Adams and Fasehun are from the state and their supporters should come together in the interest of the people.”He also called on traditional rulers to work with the OPC in order to identify indigenous herdsmen from invaders who constitute themselves as security threat.