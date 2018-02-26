He said the meeting was shelved because of the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin.
The conference will hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of Wednesday, Adesina said.
He did not indicate whether the meeting will hold later in the week.
