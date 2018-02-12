Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Moshood Salvador, has charged members of the party to unite to dislodge the All Progressives Congress, APC from power in the state in 2019.Salvador who pleaded with the members of the party while inaugurating the party’s Caucus and State Leaders Council at the party secretariat in Lagos, said it would be difficult for the party to defeat APC if members failed to work together as one.He urged members to cast aside their differences and be committed to the party for electoral victory in 2019. He said: “I want all of us to see the best in PDP now and get the best out of the PDP in the next election. This is only possible with strong unity. No matter how many times the teeth bite the tongue, they are still together, and that is forgiveness. Therefore, I call on you to show more commitment to the party and see its success as paramount, to defeat the APC in 2019.”