Solomon Yusuf, one of the lecturers of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) kidnapped by the Boko Haram sect, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Speaking when he and two of his colleagues who were abducted on the same day visited Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, Yusuf said the effort of the federal government has rekindled his hope in the country.





He said just when the captives lost hope, government decided to surprise them.





“While we were in captivity and we said with 180 million or more Nigerians, will Nigeria ever come to rescue us! We lost hope. Sir, you surprised us,” he said.





“After seven months for us in the university and eight months for the 10 ladies from, Nigeria rescued us. This shows that the life of every Nigerian is important and is worth rescuing.





“Sir, we are grateful. You gave us hope when there was no hope. And we are excited, we thank you, sir.





“We also want to appreciate the DSS, the Nigerian armed forces, and the entire team that worked together to make sure we regained our freedom. We appreciate of the labour of love shown to us.”





Yusuf pleaded with the president to relocate them from Borno. He appealed that they should be given new jobs.