Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has asked Nigerians to give the federal government more time to investigate the abduction of students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe.





The whereabouts of over 90 students have remained unknown since Boko Haram raided the school on Monday and abducted some of the girls.





The government had initially said it was not sure if any student was kidnapped, but Ibrahim Gaidam, the state governor, confirmed the abduction.





Gaidam also said none of the girls have been found, contrary to initial statement that they had been rescued and were in the army’s custody.





Speaking after he paid a visit to the school on Thursday, Mohammed said the government was still monitoring the situation and could not give an exact number of the missing students.





“We are still monitoring the situation and what I want people to understand is that since two days ago some of the students who fled to neighbouring towns and communities had returned and more have been returning,” he said.





“When we arrived here we have been briefed by the governor and the GOC about the situation of the students.





“We know there are few students who are yet accounted for, but we don’t want to manufacture stories on this issue. But give us few days, we will be able to tell you exactly the real situation of things.





“But you can see response of the military, the response of the state government is quite commendable. Since four days now we have been following the efforts being made to arrest the situation.





“On the issue of the number of missing girls, we cannot give what we are not sure of, until we hear from their parents, we cannot say this is the number. Give us a few more time please.”





Mohammed said the insurgent sect was out to embarrass the Muhammadu Buhari administration.





“But we must understand that these are they dying days of the Boko Haram and what they intend to do is to embarrass the government because they have been degraded, they have been pushed out of Sambisa forest,” he said.





“They have been starved out of oxygen and the oxygen they feed on is publicity so that they can grab the world’s attention.





“But I can assure you that with the determination of our gallant military, the days of Boko Haram are numbered.”