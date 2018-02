A concert goer who wa

The lady who said she was not a fan of the artiste stormed the hotel were Olamide lodged in to express her feelings, calling him a coward for performing for just 20minutes. She made it known that she paid 100 euros to watch him perfom and was almost stabbed at the concert.