A concert goer who wa

sn’t pleased

with

the way

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Olamide's

concert tagged ‘Culture Europe Tour’ in Germany turned out

confronted him.



The lady who said she was not a fan of the artiste stormed the hotel were Olamide lodged in to express her feelings, calling him a coward for performing for just 20minutes. She made it known that she paid 100 euros to watch him perfom and was almost stabbed at the concert. The lady who said she was not a fan of the artiste stormed the hotel were Olamide lodged in to express her feelings, calling him a coward for performing for just 20minutes. She made it known that she paid 100 euros to watch him perfom and was almost stabbed at the concert.





Olamide’s team however tried to calm her down and told her to express her grievances to the organisers of the show. They also said the rapper performed for more than 20 minutes.





