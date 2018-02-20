Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has described those who suspended him from the All Progressive Congress (APC) as “impostors”.

This was made known by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, when he appeared on Channels Television on Monday night.





When asked whether his principal stands suspended, Aruwan replied: “What I would want you to know is that His Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai is not suspended by APC in Kaduna state.





“And I also want you to know that in Kaduna there is only APC that is legally recognized by the national leadership and majority of the members on





“I want you to know that the man who declared El-Rufai suspended is an impostor and is not recognized by the national leadership of the party neither he is recognized by the leadership of the APC in Kaduna.





“Some people are not comfortable with the progress El-Rufai is making in the state and that is why they are bringing all kind of antics to distract the Tinubu-led committee that would be coming to Kaduna very soon, as part of the initiative to reconcile different interest groups across the country.





“I want you to know there are no factions of APC in Kaduna.”





Aruwan went on to display some documents backing his claim via Skype.





On Sunday, two factions of the party — the ‘Akida APC’ and the ‘Restoration APC’ — had, after a stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday, announced the suspension of the Governor for six months over what they described as “anti-party activities”.





Those who attended that meeting include an aspirant during the party’s governorship primaries in 2015, Isa Ashiru; Chief of Staff to Senate President, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed; owner of Kaduna-based Liberty FM radio, Dr. Tijjani Ramalan; Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani; and his counterpart from the Northern Senatorial District, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, among others.