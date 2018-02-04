Double Wahala turns up even greater last night as the housemates are engaged in the party of the weekend dancing away the hurdles of the day to night.Halfway through the party KBrule is spotted in a conversation with Anto, trying to get intimate and hopefully land a lucky kiss.Anto only allows him close enough to smear ice-cream off her lips.Lolu comes over seeing that KBrule is trying to get intimate with Anto and motions her to come give him a kiss.Anto grants his request to the applause of the housemates.KBrule who has been standing dumbfounded while Anto and Lolu locked lips could not take the whole drama and makes a jump from the first floor of the house.The fall, best interpreted as a suicide attempt results into a sprained ankle and wrist as Bitto turns emotional and clingy saying: “I will never jump. No matter how. I will never commit suicide”Teddy A obviously disappointed by the tide of events speaks some sense into Bitto, telling him to man up and be in control of the situation.