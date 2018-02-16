 Vatican speaks on ex-Pope Benedict’s condition | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Vatican speaks on ex-Pope Benedict’s condition

3:02 PM 0
A+ A-

T​he Vatican on Thursday ​faulted claims​ that Pope Benedict was suffering from a paralysing disease of the nervous system.
 

German magazine Neue Post had quoted Benedict’s older brother, Georg Ratzinger, 94, as saying: The greatest fear is that the paralysis could at some point spread to his heart.

​”​Then it could be over quickly.​”​

​But a Vatican statement ​has shut down his comments.

“​Presumed news of a paralyzing degenerative disease are false,​” the Vatican said.​

“In two months, Benedict XVI will turn 91, and as he has said himself, he feels the weight of his years, which is normal at that age.”


Benedict, ​​a German who in 2013 became the first pope in six centuries to resign, said earlier this month he was in the last phase of life and on a “pilgrimage toward home”.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top