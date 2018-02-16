T​he Vatican on Thursday ​faulted claims​ that Pope Benedict was suffering from a paralysing disease of the nervous system.

German magazine Neue Post had quoted Benedict’s older brother, Georg Ratzinger, 94, as saying: The greatest fear is that the paralysis could at some point spread to his heart.





​”​Then it could be over quickly.​”​





​But a Vatican statement ​has shut down his comments.





“​Presumed news of a paralyzing degenerative disease are false,​” the Vatican said.​





“In two months, Benedict XVI will turn 91, and as he has said himself, he feels the weight of his years, which is normal at that age.”









Benedict, ​​a German who in 2013 became the first pope in six centuries to resign, said earlier this month he was in the last phase of life and on a “pilgrimage toward home”.