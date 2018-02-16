The Vatican on Thursday faulted claims that Pope Benedict was suffering from a paralysing disease of the nervous system.
German magazine Neue Post had quoted Benedict’s older brother, Georg Ratzinger, 94, as saying: The greatest fear is that the paralysis could at some point spread to his heart.
”Then it could be over quickly.”
But a Vatican statement has shut down his comments.
“Presumed news of a paralyzing degenerative disease are false,” the Vatican said.
“In two months, Benedict XVI will turn 91, and as he has said himself, he feels the weight of his years, which is normal at that age.”
Benedict, a German who in 2013 became the first pope in six centuries to resign, said earlier this month he was in the last phase of life and on a “pilgrimage toward home”.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.