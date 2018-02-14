Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has given a 24-hour ultimatum to officials of National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), among others to vacate the seaports or risk being arrested.

The directive is in line with a new order issued to NPA by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).





PEBEC had directed NPA to ensure strict compliance to the October 26, 2011, presidential directive on agencies permitted to operate in the ports.





General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Abdullahi Goje, in a statement, said the agencies allowed representation at the ports were: Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigeria Police; Department of State Security (DSS); Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Port Health and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) should remain at the ports.





“The NPA remains committed to the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to enhance the ease of doing business in the country and the improvement of conditions under which business is carried out in all ports across the country.





“The NPA solicits for the kind support of all agencies and stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime sector towards actualising the noble goal of making Nigeria a destination of choice for all legitimate businesses,” Goje said.