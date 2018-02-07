The management of the niversity of Benin, UNIBEN, has rusticated five members of the Students Union Government, SUG, for leading a protest over increase in tuition, hostel fee and acceptance fee for incoming students.
UNIBEN Public Relations Officer, Mr Michael Osasuyi, in the Universty bulletin said the institution earlier warned students in November last year against the planned march to disrupt the convocation ceremony but the students still went on with the protest.
He said: “The senate of University of Benin, at an emergency meeting on February 1, 2018, considered the management’s white paper and the report of the Student Disciplinary Committee containing the recommendations on the role played by the student’s union executive and the parliament in a protest intended to disrupt the 47th Founder’s Day and 43rd convocation ceremonies of the university.”
The affected students are the SUG president, Elvis Osamudaimen, Justus Aidenagbon and Innocent Ehizua, rusticated for two semesters. Benjamin Majekodunmi and Goodnews Ehiabi were rusticated for four semesters. They were also barred from holding any office in the campus or participating in student union activities.
He said: “Senate lifted the suspension on students’ union activities and directs that the students’ union vice president, Miss Frances Okogwu, steps in as acting president while those exonerated are to come back to their former offices until elections are conducted in accordance with the students’ union constitution.”
