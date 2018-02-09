Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, was laid to rest in Maiduguri on Friday.The remains of Buratai were buried at the Gwange cemetery in Maiduguri.The 106-year-old war veteran died in the early hours of Friday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where he was being treated for undisclosed ailment.Buratai, who fought in World War II, is survived by one wife, 15 children and many grandchildren.The funeral prayer was attended by Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State and his Deputy, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, and some members of state and national assemblies.Read more: Poor funding, security operations crippling Army – BurataiAlso in attendance were the General Commanding Officer (GOC), 7 Division, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf; the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas ; and other top military officers.Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Relations, confirmed the death of Pa Buratai in a statement issued on Friday in Maiduguri.Kukasheka stated that Yusuf Buratai, an ex-serviceman, died on Friday morning.He added that “this is to inform you of the passing away of the father of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, this morning (Friday) in Maiduguri.”Buratai, a veteran of World War II, joined the West African Army in 1942.