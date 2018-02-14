The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has renewed a threat of retaliatory action against two major Asian trading partners, China and South Korea.





Trump made the threat as he hosted lawmakers for a meeting on trade, where he declared he was mulling sanctions against China and was “considering all options” including tariffs.





He said America’s steel and aluminum industries were being “decimated ” by dumping.





Trump was presented last month with two Commerce Department reports concerning alleged Chinese subsidies for steel and aluminum exports, whose findings had not been made public.





The administration has another two months to decide on possible retaliatory action.





Also taking aim at Seoul, Trump complained that America’s 2012 free trade deal with South Korea “was a disaster.”