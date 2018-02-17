Junaid Muhammed, a Second Republic lawmaker has said the reconciliation committee set up by president Muhammadu Buhari will not achieve its objectives.





The northern leader blamed the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Buhari’s prolonged deliberate silence in seeking solutions to problems raised earlier by party members.





Heaping the blames of the crises rocking the APC on the president, the lawmaker said Buhari had never been known to be a listening president as he was too arrogant and full of himself.





He further stated that Tinubu was too vulnerable to be able to bring together the broken pieces of the party, advising him to be careful of Buhari who does not appreciate loyalty, as he only believe in himself and anything that may affect only himself, his family and his friends.





“First and foremost, I don’t believe in anything being done about reconciling aggrieved APC members. The system is vicious. We have a president who is the Chief Executive of the country. As the Commander-In-Chief, he is the Chief Security Officer of the country too.





“By virtue of his position, President Buhari is the defacto leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He must be held responsible for anything that is happening in the party; he should be held responsible for anything bad or good happening in the party.





“Buhari has never been known to be a listening president. He is too arrogant and full of himself. But now, he has come to accept that so many things are wrong with a party in which he is the leader. Why is he seeking for reconciliation now? The man has refused to listen to genuine complaints from aggrieved members of the party in the past,” he said.





The former federal lawmaker explaining why Tinubu-led reconciliation committee will fail in an interview with Tribune said the former Lagos State governor’s economic and political interests had made him highly vulnerable and unfit to effect any positive change within the party.





“The reconciliation committee set up by President Buhari and headed by Senator Bola Tinubu will not work. Tinubu is a highly vulnerable person and he is well aware of this. The man is vulnerable in terms of his several economic and political interests.





“Buhari is not known to be a man who respects or rewards loyalty. He has always believe in himself and anything that may affect only himself, his family and his friends (and they are very few). He does not believe in loyalty and Tinubu should be very aware of this.





“Tinubu may not have any other choice than to toe the line of Buhari and take up the appointment as the chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee. He himself has been involved in an alliance with someone, the president, who is not known to be loyal, but only so fickle-minded.





“Tinubu is a smart person but he must be careful in handling the responsibility given to him. He must go into the assignment with his eyes wide open, having formed and been in an alliance with somebody like Buhari,” Junais Mohammed added.