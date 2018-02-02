National leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the launch of the Coalition for Nigeria championed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu stated that it was too early to respond to movement as every Nigerian is entitled to freedom of speech and association.





The former governor of Lagos state disclosed this in a brief interview with journalists at the Imo State Government House on Thursday.





He said, “The appropriate time is not now for response on the Coalition Movement but we are in a democracy, we are in a country that is a signatory to the Charter of the United Nation which guarantees free movement, free association and free speech.”





On the reason for his visit to Imo, Tinubu added ‘”the governor is a very good friend and the government that is here is our government, the APC government.





“We are here to pay final respect to the gentleman and Nationalist, Alex Ekwueme.”