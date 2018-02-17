President Muhammadu Buhari will Saturday afternoon meet All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Among those expected are APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.





Others are current APC national chairman, John Oyegun and former national interim national chairman, Bisi Akande.





The official agenda visit is to commiserate with the President who recently lost two members of his extended family in Daura.





However, the gathering is expected to discuss party issues as well as 2019 election.





Tinubu is leading the Buhari committee on consultation, reconciliation and confidence building meant to improve unity within the APC.





The president yesterday received the party’s governors.





They included the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari; Rochas Okorocha (Imo); Abubakar Muhammed (Bauchi); Kashim Shettima (Borno); Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo); Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Malam Nasir El-Rufa’I of Kaduna State.





Others were Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger) and Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, while the governors of Benue, Osun and Ogun were represented by their deputies.





The governors of Benue, Ogun and Osun were represented by their deputies, while Yobe and Plateau were also represented by top government officials at the meeting.