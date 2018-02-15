The Super Eagles of Nigeria again dropped in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.Having dropped in the January edition of the release due to the deduction of points from the world cup qualifiers, most Nigerians would have thought the rise will begin now but that was not the case.According to the ranking on FIFA’s official website, the Eagles who occupied the 51st position in last month’s ranking with 651 points have now slipped to 52nd with 606 points but remains 7th in AfricaMeanwhile Nigeria’s World Cup group opponents Iceland are the biggest movers, amassing a total of 1017 points to move up two spots from 20th to 18th while Croatia and Argentina remained in 15th and 4th respectively.The next FIFA World Ranking will be released on March 15, 2018.