The Super Eagles on Wednesday qualified for the Morocco 2018 African Nations Championship final.The team defeated Sudan 1-0 at Stade de Marrakech.Gabriel Okechukwu grabbed the lone goal when he beat goalkeeper Elhadi Akram from close range with a low shot in the 17th minute.Okechukwu came close to bagging a brace in the 25th minute when his left-footed shot sailed inches wide of Akram’s left corner.Substitute goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye, who came in for injured Ifeanyi Ezenwa, kept the home Super Eagles in the game after producing two brilliant saves in the 90th minute to ensure they are through to the final.