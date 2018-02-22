The Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB, has revealed how it intends to handle its corrupt officials.
JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede spoke at the public presentation of a book, Dynamics of Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences in Abuja written on his behalf.
We had earlier reported that a mystery snake sneaked into the accounts office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital and made away with N36 million cash.
He said all state officers being investigated for various cases of corruption needed to do was to return the government’s money in their possession.
According to him, officials who returned their stolen fund honourably would not face further prosecution.
He said, “It is a continuous process. When anyone is found to be unable to account for whatever belongs to the government, our first duty is to ask the person to refund.
“If the person refunds honourably, there will be little or no need to go further. But if they refuse, we will take a necessary step of calling on the security agencies to recover whatever belongs to the government.
“But we know that there are many honourable people that even when they make mistakes, they are ready to rectify them. For these people, there is no problem.”
