 South Africa’s new president vows to tackle corruption | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » South Africa’s new president vows to tackle corruption

4:53 PM 0
A+ A-
South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Thursday used his first speech in office to vow to fight government corruption, in a direct reference to accusations levelled against his predecessor Jacob Zuma.


“Issues to do with corruption, issues of how we can straighten out our state-owned enterprises and how we deal with ‘state capture’ are issues that are on our radar screen,” he told lawmakers in parliament.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top