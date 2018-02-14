Senate President, Bukola Saraki, says some persons in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari were hurting Nigeria’s democracy.





He spoke at plenary on Tuesday while reacting to the suit filed against Senator Dino Melaye by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister, of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami, for allegedly misleading the police about an assassination attempt on his life in April 2017.





The senator, according to the suit, also falsely accused the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Mr. Edward Onoja, of the assassination attempt.





Saraki, while reacting yesterday, said Melaye’s arraignment which comes up on March 1, 2018, was not justified.





“I do not see how the issue of arraignment can be a way forward in a matter like this.





“But be that as it may, I want us all to continue to defend democracy and fight for what is right and I can assure you that this institution will continue to stand for what is right.





“Those who think that they are helping the government, but sometimes they are doing things that are not in the interest of this democracy.





“I think they need to do what is right for the interest of all of us. But for sure, what is wrong is wrong.





“I think those who are looking at this will have a review and do what is right,” Thisday quoted him as saying.