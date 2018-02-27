Ahead of the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, today, a combined team of police and military personnel have taken over security at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The combined team set up security checkpoints at the entrance and exit of Blantyre Street where the APC Secretariat is situated.





President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the 24 governors on the APC platform are expected to attend the meeting which has already started.





Already on ground ar Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, his Katsina and Kano state counterparts, Bello Masari and Umar Ganduje respectively.