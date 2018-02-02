Bashir Ahmed Hamadada, an aide to Senator Shehu Sani, has been arrested by soldiers in Kaduna.

Hamadada was arrested at his residence in Tudun-Wada area of Kaduna metropolis at about noon.





His elder brother, Abdulkareem Ahmed Balele, said the soldiers came in two Hilux vans and a BMW car.





“The soldiers said they were sent to come and pick him. He asked them where they were taking him to, they said they were taking him to 1 Division of the Nigerian army in Kaduna.





“When we went to the headquarters of the 1 Division to see him, they said we cannot go in because we were not booked to be allowed in.





“The army on Wednesday transferred Hamadada to the headquarters of the Kaduna state police command and “we were called to come and see him there.









“He is with the police, we have seen him at the police command. We asked them the offence he has committed, but we were told that he was being investigated and he will be charged to court tomorrow,” he said.





When contacted, Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command declined to make any comment on the matter.





He said the police commissioner will address the media on the issue on Friday.





“I am not in a position to say anything on the matter. The CP (police commissioner) will address the press on the issue tomorrow,” Mukhtar said.