Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday lambasted Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for saying President Muhammadu Buhari is not supporting Fulani herdsmen.
The former Minister described Osinbajo as a, “poisonous dwarf” and a “dirty liar” for making such remark.
Referring to Osinbajo as “weak, lily-livered half man,” Fani-Kayode urged Osinbajo to “shut up.”
In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftain wrote: “Buhari is not in support of killer herdsmen – VP Yemi Osinbajo
“This dirty lie coming from the same poisonous dwarf that said we must “pray” for the Fulani terrorists who are slaughtering our people and that said that we must “crush” IPOB who never killed anyone.
“Has the dwarf no shame? Does he not fear God? Does loyalty to his principal mean he must betray his people and his faith and violate his oath of office?For how long will he defend the indefensible.
Hmmmm! Is dis man normal? How can u call d Vice President of Nigeria names. I doobt his paternity of being d son of highly respected Fani Kayode. He was once a minister in dis country. And he behaves like dis. It is very unfortunate to have him in politics. He has taken virtually everybody up. Tinubu, Okorocha et.c. Iam indeed sorry for his mannerless behavior.ReplyDelete
I don't have any issues with his comments on the VP. Is only men with conciense that can voice their emotions the way he did. Any man wi th good good conciense will weep for this country when you consider what is happening in this country. Is not shamefully that he want to use Tinubu to mediate A PC crisis now because election is drawing closer? And recently they want to review national appointments to address marginalization? All because election is around the corner? Please tell me who we Are? I weep for you all in the South.ReplyDelete
Whereas I do not support insulting anybody, I do not like Osibanjo not coming out clearly to condemn killer herdsmen the same way he condemned IPOB. Such attitude is double standardReplyDelete
What a shame of VP!ReplyDelete