Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday lambasted Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for saying President Muhammadu Buhari is not supporting Fulani herdsmen.





The former Minister described Osinbajo as a, “poisonous dwarf” and a “dirty liar” for making such remark.





Referring to Osinbajo as “weak, lily-livered half man,” Fani-Kayode urged Osinbajo to “shut up.”





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftain wrote: “Buhari is not in support of killer herdsmen – VP Yemi Osinbajo





“This dirty lie coming from the same poisonous dwarf that said we must “pray” for the Fulani terrorists who are slaughtering our people and that said that we must “crush” IPOB who never killed anyone.





“Has the dwarf no shame? Does he not fear God? Does loyalty to his principal mean he must betray his people and his faith and violate his oath of office?For how long will he defend the indefensible.



