Boko Haram leader, Shekau has appeared in a new video, days after the military said the sect has been completely defeated.
Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, had made the claim last weekend.
He disclosed that hundreds of insurgents surrendered, several others fled their enclave, while over 100 civilians were rescued.
“My soldiers are in the heart of Boko Haram enclave that is Camp Zairo, the gallant troops have taken total control of Sambisa Forest.
“We have broken the heart and soul of Shekau’s group, taking over the camp and its environs.
“They are on the run and we are pursuing them to wherever they go. This time around there is no place for escape anywhere.
“We had earlier asked those of them that want to surrender to do so and we are still asking them to come out and surrender otherwise they are going to meet it the hard way”, he said.
But in a new footage, Shekau threatened more violence in the region, insisting that his men were still in Sambisa, if not, “where are the police wives that ‘are being arrested by us'”.
Ahmad Sakilda, a journalist known for his coverage of the sect, also confirmed the new video on Twitter.
“Abubakar Shekau looks and sounded weary in his latest video, but is he really the trouble now? The insurgency has developed beyond his reach. No doubt, #ISWAP is the future of the insurgency that we all have to contend with in the upcoming years”, he tweeted.
Hey! This is good newsReplyDelete
It has been observed that due to stigmatism that arise from being HIV Positive person contributed to the 50% spread of the Virus especially by Ladies who thought that there is no hope for them as it regards to marriage because the man who want to marry them will definitely needs to know their HIV status, sometimes unlike some young men who are HIV Positive who can easily go and pregnant an innocent Lady/ies and propose her/them for marriage especially in African Continent where there believed that women don’t have equal right with men, as a result of this a Non- governmental organization known as True world human rights organization (TWHRO) comes up with a package called “Meet your partner” for HIV Positive women and men.
The package encompasses the following services:
a. Counselling of HIV Positive persons and advise them the way forward to live opportunely and normal life despite being HIV Positive status.
b. Protect their information and ID confidentially
c. Find a life partner (either husband or wife) for those who are interested to marry because there are thousands of them who need life partners but cannot because they already thought that nobody can agree to marry them as husband or wife due to their status especially Ladies without knowing that there are young and ebullient HIV Positive men that need people like them but cannot reach them due to stigmatism that arise from their status.
d. We prepare and counsel HIV couples on how to live normal life and procreate children that don’t have HIV Positive status through the help of Medical workers from various government approved Hospitals.
For registration, enquiry and information, call Pastor and Mrs. Andrew on +2347034810278
Email us on trueworld06@gmail.com