Shehu Sani senator representing Kaduna central has taken a swipe at the presidency’s statement berating the Nigerian media over hate speeches.





The spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu on Friday accused the Nigerian media for promoting farmers/herders crisis in Benue State.





He was quoted saying “growing lack of respect for journalism ethics and press laws in the Nigerian media, especially regarding the clashes in Benue State is very unfortunate”.





“The frequent expressions of hate speech published by newspapers, in news stories and especially in columns had become a source of concern to all Nigerians.”





Reacting, Shehu Sani on his twitter page regretted that the media had now become an enemy to the government in power.





He wrote “On the route to power,the media is a friend;When on the throne,it becomes an enemy.”