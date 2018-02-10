Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has decried the humanitarian crises in Northern part of Nigeria and the condition of some Internal Displaced Persons, IDPs.





While lamenting the suffering of IDPs despite aids sent to them from local and international communities, Sani noted that some individuals were using IDPs as means of business and making profits.





The lawmaker on his official twitter page wrote, “The humanitarian crisis in the north east of Nigeria is simply a full scale business.





“Billions pumped in by local and foreign governments and aid agencies and yet woes of the IDPs continues.





“The IDPs are ATMs for entrepreneurs & merchants of crisis. Profiteering from plight.”