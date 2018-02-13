A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described as shocking, the death of a former military administrator and an ex-member of the National Assembly, Senator John Shagaya.Also, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, expressed sadness and disbelief at the death of Shagaya in a ghastly motor accident on Sunday.One of our correspondents obtained in Ogun State, a copy of the condolence letter which Obasanjo sent to the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, commiserating with the state over Shagaya’s death.The former President noted that the late Shagaya had served the country meritoriously as a military officer.Obasanjo said in the letter, “I was shocked to receive the sad news of the tragic death of Senator John Nanzip Shagaya.“He served his country meritoriously as a soldier, a military administrator and a lawmaker before he died after a tragic road accident.“He will be sorely missed by his family, his community and surely by his state and his friends and former colleagues in the military.“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God console his family, friends and peers.”On his own part, Atiku, in a statement made available to the press by his Media Office in Abuja, described the late Shagaya as “one of the remarkable and distinguished Nigerians of his generation.”“The late Shagaya was a wise and adaptable personality,” Atiku said, recalling the ease with which the deceased transformed from a military officer to a civilian and a democrat winning the confidence of his people to become an elected senator.Also, Obaseki expressed shock over Shagaya’s sudden death, saying his demise was a loss to the All Progressives Congress and the nation at large.“He was a strong advocate of a united, progressive and prosperous Nigeria and his contributions will be greatly missed as the nation’s democracy continues to evolve,” Obaseki said.The 75-year-old retired army general was reportedly on his way to Jos from his village in Langtang, when his vehicle was involved in an accident at Amper in the Kanke Local Government of Plateau State, claiming his life.Born in Langtang North on September 2, 1942, Shagaya served as a Minister of Internal Affairs under the military junta of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.Shagaya represented Plateau South in the Senate from 2007 to 2011.