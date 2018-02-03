Several persons sustained injury on Friday as unknown gunmen stormed the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Secretariat in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident occurred as a gubernatorial aspirant of the APC, Mr Venatius Ikem, arrived the party’s secretariat to declare his intention to run for the 2019 governorship election.





Reacting to the attack, the governorship aspirant urged his supporters to remain calm no matter the provocation.





“Only the guilty who have blood on their hands will be caught in such violence”, he declared.





“What happened at Obudu yesterday was a study in shame and APC at the highest level has decided and will take up the matter. Those who say they were not PDP thugs should not be in a hurry because we have evidence with everybody in various video clips that have been sent to Police HQ.





“Everybody will hear from the police soon. I urge our teeming APC supporters once again to continue to show maturity and courage under fire and most importantly refrain from retaliating with violence. We aspire to lead and we will not allow them to drag us to their level. The truth is in the process of being unveiled.





“The plans of the Gov to use violence to remain in office beyond 2019 are being practiced and we are happy that God has used the Obudu APC once again to expose those plans in time.





“This is the 3rd such attack on APC at Obudu while conducting their internal party activities. I believe the party is taking notes that will be useful in planning against such dastardly acts in the forth coming general elections.





“To my brothers in PDP, I urge you to see clearly that Ayade has lost any semblance of credibility amongst his own people and can only use violence, even when APC is having their internal party business. How unfortunate! I will speak at the appropriate time and you will hear from me”, he stated.