President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with security chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja.





At the end of the meeting which lasted three hours, no official was willing to take questions from state house correspondents.





The heads of Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, attended the meeting.





It is understood that the security situation in the country was top on the agenda.