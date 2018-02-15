A fire outbreak has been reported in the National Assembly, forcing senators to abandon plenary.





Confusion has enveloped the Senate Chamber as fire suspected to be from an electric spark was recorded Thursday morning.





Our correspondent reports that smoke has enveloped the chamber, forcing senators to leave. It started while the lawmakers were coming into the chamber in preparation for the day's sitting.





It was gathered that fire started from the technical room of the senate.





Staff, bankers and all other persons on the ground floor are now standing outside.





An emergency alarm is on. No casualty has been recorded so far.





Details soon...