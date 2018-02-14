The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has again criticized the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.





Sani, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has pointed out that the administration was declaring war on individuals criticizing some of its policies, labeling them as corrupt.





He noted also that there were corrupt persons who were protected just because they were members of the President’s cabinet.





In a tweet on Tuesday night, the lawmaker said, “The labeling of critics of the Government as corrupt or supporters of corruption and the crowning of supporters of the Government as Saints on the Rock is the new attempt to defame and stigmatize people for exercising their rights to express their opinion.





“This is the new face of tyranny.”