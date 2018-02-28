The senate on Wednesday resolved to investigate the double voter registration allegedly done by Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.





In 2017, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)said Bello, who had registered as a voter in the federal capital territory (FCT), later re-registered in Kogi state.





INEC had dismissed two of its staff accused of being involved in the act, and had also set up a panel to investigate the issue.





Raising a point of order during plenary, Mohammed Hassan, from Yobe state, said since the issue was raised last year, no action had been taken on it.





“It was reported recently that the governor of Kogi state was involved in double registration with voters’ registration,” he said.





“Now, it was reported again on the pages of newspapers that he has been issued another voter’s card in another ward.”





He said the senate is concerned about the development and that it is important for the senate committee on INEC to investigate “and get to the root of this matter”.





“It has been reported that he cannot be prosecuted because of immunity. For the purpose of getting this picture very right, I think the senate should investigate the issue,” he added.





Senate President Bukola Saraki said the issue is relevant “because the whole stability of our democracy depends on the credibility of our electoral process.”





He also said the country must ensure the electoral process is something “we can always be proud of.”





He, therefore, asked the chairman of the senate committee on INEC to look into the matter and report back to the lawmakers.