The Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan on Friday said that the upper legislative chamber will deliberate on the possibilities of the country having state police.





He spoke with State House journalists after observing juma’a at service at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





According to him, the senate is currently looking towards reviewing the country’s security architecture and will be open to any suggestion that will it achieve the objective.





He commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for suggesting state and community policing, adding that the Senate would bring it on board.





He said “Well, I’m not a legislature as such because I am only one member of the legislature. But as a committee member of the adhoc committee on security and the review of security infrastructure in Nigeria, I believe that the suggestion by the Vice President that we should go the way of state Police and even consider community policing, is very good suggestion and we are going to take it on board in the National Assembly





The senator also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of the former Governor of Lagos state Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to reconcile warring factions within the ruling All Progressives Congress.





While pointing out that the committee is coming late, he said that it is expected to add value to APC which he said is plagued by some internal issues.





“In fact that that committee should have been constituted long time ago because APC is plagued by some internal issues and I believe that these are issues that are surmountable.





“The Tinubu committee will definitely add value into reconciling the warring sides so to speak. Time is against us, we have to really kickstart these process of reconciliation immediately and I believe that as a family we should be able to come out very much united that we were before.” he said





The Senator also urged Nigerians to be positive and support government’s efforts at surmounting insecurity challenges in the country.





He also commended the recent collaboration between the legislature and the executive particularly, the just concluded national security summit, towards tackling security challenges in the country.