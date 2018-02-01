The Senate yesterday invited the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over allegations that the police have failed to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of January 1st killings in Benue State.The invitation followed a point of order by Senator Joshua Lidani on the alleged failure by the police to arrest the perpetrators of the Benue killings.Ladani (Gombe South) told his colleagues that the 14-day deadline given to the police to arrest and prosecute those behind the Benue killings had.He noted that the police did not also show cause why it did not carry out the resolution.Senate President Bukola Saraki asked the joint Senate Committee on Police Affairs and National Intelligence to invite Idris to brief them about how far he has gone in actualise the Senate resolution.Saraki said that the committee should interact and report back to the Senate on Tuesday next week.He insisted that Senate resolutions must not be taken for granted especially when human lives were involved.Saraki had vowed that the Senate would not allow the Benue killings to be swept under the carpet.On January 1st, gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded two Benue communities and killed no less than 73 people.The Senate promptly dispatched a fact finding team to Benue State. Part of the findings of the team involved Senate resolution to mandate the IGP to fish out the perpetrators of the heartless killings.