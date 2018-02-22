The Senate has hinted that the Nigerian government paid ransom to secure the release of some of the Chibok girls kidnapped in April 2014 by Boko Haram terrorists.

This was revealed on Thursday, while the lawmakers were deliberating on a motion seeking the intervention of the federal government on the rescue of the 46 girls, who were reported missing from their school in Dapchi, Yobe state after insurgents invaded their school.





The Federal Government had confirmed that negotiations took place in the release of some of the 276 captured Chibok girls, but kept mum on the issue of possible payment of ransom.





Over 100 of the Chibok girls have been released while scores more are still being held by the terrorists.





Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, stated that Boko Haram now “use them as target to get funds”.





“What happened was unfortunate and after the Chibok incident, it was the wish of every Nigerian that it doesn’t happen again in the country. I want to, at this point, commend Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, for immediately taking action by directing the armed forces to move into Yobe to ensure that Boko Haram did not run away with any single girl.





“I want to also commend the Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam, for ensuring that parents were comforted, for sending officials of the ministry of education to go round the families and ensure that they took head count of the girls from that school.





“What happened is a lesson for us. That Boko Haram sees girls or women as value targets. What they did in Chibok earned them some funds, because negotiations were held somehow and they got a lot of money.





“Now, the lesson is, we need to be extra careful and take extraordinary measures in protecting our schools; especially girls’ schools in those states especially Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.”