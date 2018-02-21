The northern senators forum has removed Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, as its chairman.





This was contained in a notice read on the floor of the senate by Ike Ekeweremadu, deputy president of senate, on Wednesday.





The forum said it removed Adamu as chairman because of “financial mismanagement and maladministration”.





“This is to inform the senate that the majority signatories of members of the Northern Senators Forum. We have removed senator Abdullahi Adams as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum for financial mismanagement and maladministration,” the notice issued by Dino Melaye, publicity director of forum, read





“We announce his replacement with Senator Aliyu Wamakko immediately. Find the attached names and signatories of members.”





Adamu was one of the senators who opposed amendments to the election timetable on the grounds that President Muhammadu Buhari might be the target.





“We are against what has happened. We are not the only ones. If you take note of the report that was circulated, the chairman and co-chair did not sign. We don’t know why they didn’t sign,” he had said at a press conference after staging a walkout.





“Why do we want to make a law that addresses one particular issue targeted at a person. This is very partisan. You could see from the body language, from the utterances that it is a pre-determined thing by a political party that is threatened by the APC government. Whatever incumbency give to anyone we are denying that one. We are not part of this endorsement.”





The aggrieved senators were Abu Ibrahim (Katsina-north), Abdullahi Gumel (Jigawa-north), Ali Wakili (Bauchi-south), Binta Masi Garba (Adamawa-north), Umar Kurfi (Katsina-central), Andrew Uchendu (Rivers-east), Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo-north), Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi-north) and Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta-central).





Omo-Agege has since withdrawn his statement and tendered an apology.





The senate had adopted the reordered sequence which the house of representatives passed earlier.





If approved by the president, election of the federal lawmakers will hold first, next will be state lawmakers and governors, with the last being the presidential election.





In 2015 and since 2003, the presidential and national assembly polls held first, followed by governorship and state legislative polls.