The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus on Monday stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government was responsible for the killings in Nigeria.





He also blamed the Buhari’s government for the state of the economy.





Secondus spoke when he visited Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.





According to him, the PDP had embarked on rescue mission to return to the presidency in 2019.





Secondus, at the Abia State PDP secretariat in Umuahia, while flagging off the inspection of over 90 projects embarked upon by Ikpeazu said, “Okezie is performing governor of Abia State.”





“I came with our PDP members in Wadata Plaza to see the achievements of Ikpeazu. He was bold to invite us because he knew he has performed.





“From the faces of Abians, I am convinced that he has performed. The faces I have seen today, I don’t think I have seen it like this before.





“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has taken over everywhere. Those politicians that make things happen in Abia State are here.





“This is what PDP Governors in the states are doing. All the PDP Governors are in unison and agreement, standing on our party.





“All the PDP governors are intact waiting to accept all those that are coming. We are on a mission to recover government from APC. Everybody knows that APC has collapsed.





“The APC government is responsible for all the killings in this country. We must blame them for misinformation and collapse of the economy.”





Earlier, Ikpeazu told Secondus that unity, love and togetherness were the salient factors which bind Abia PDP together.





He said, “The story is that love is here and that is what will take us higher. Take it that Abia is safe for PDP.





“We will support all the programmes that you have set up and that will take PDP back to Aso Rock in 2019.





“We have a very long day, you are rebranding PDP without making noise. We have done enough but there are more to be done.





“Today, we are commissioning 20 projects and another 20 tomorrow. Our achievements have increased our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Abia State.”