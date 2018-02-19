President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has expressed his excitement that 25 out of 36 states had voted on the Constitution Review amendments that were passed by the National Assembly in July 2017.





Saraki spoke through his social media accounts on Monday.





He said the zeal showed by federal and state legislators on the amendments was a pointer that, “politicians from various walks of life and various parties can still come together to get things done.”





His full statement below:





“I am excited about the news that 25 out of 36 States have voted on the #ConstitutionReview amendments that the 8th National Assembly passed in 2017.





“In 2015, when we first started the ambitious process to review the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we never could have imagined the level of support and participation that we would get from all of you — everyday Nigerians, members of the civil society, and political actors across the country.





“This is why the passage of the #ConstitutionReview amendments in 25 States across the country, is a pat on the back of legislators at both the Federal and State levels. It shows that with the right vision and follow-through, we can achieve ANYTHING as a nation.





“Make no mistake, this is another #PromiseKept by the 8th National Assembly, and it further demonstrates that despite our differences politicians from various walks of life and various parties can still come together to get things done.





“Moving forward, I cannot wait to receive the #ConstitutionReview documents at the National Assembly, so that we can move forward with the process of getting them assented and cemented in the laws of our great Federal Republic.





“Now that both the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives have set up a Joint Committee to review the #ConstitutionReview amendments that did not scale through initially, we are encouraged with the level of collaboration that we have already seen from the State Assemblies throughout this process.





“I am very encouraged for the next phase of this process.





“Well done to the Members of our State Assemblies!” the Senate President said.