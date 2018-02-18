Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, extended an invitation to popular child comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella.The girl is reported to have been slated to feature in a Disney Hollywood film.Saraki described Emmanuella as “an inspiration.”Saraki, in a post on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts, said he wanted Emmanuella to visit the Senate to enable him discuss with her how to aid the development of young talents in Nigeria’s creative industry.